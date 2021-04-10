Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock believes Pakistan’s lack of a reliable middle-order batsman can become a problem in the 50-over format.

“I think they need to find someone in the middle-order that can finish games,” said Pollock while talking in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I think maybe they are a little top-heavy in the batting. The three top-order players have been fantastic. They have had a fantastic series.

“They have been really dominating in their performance. I like Mohammad Rizwan, he hasn’t really fired in this series though.”

Pakistan experimented with Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle-order in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa where they emerged victorious. However, none of the players showed any encouraging signs.

Pollock also praised the Babar Azam-led side for putting up a great show in the ODIs especially in these challenging times of coronavirus.

“I think Pakistan have done well,” said the former Proteas all-rounder. “It is always a challenge, particularly in these covid conditions, you don’t get a lot of practice games. You just have to arrive at the shores of a country and work out the conditions, maybe in the nets, and then just compete. I have been impressed.”