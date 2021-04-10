Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Sports

Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs

Men-in-Green registered 2-1 win in three-match series against South Africa

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs

PHOTO: AFP

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock believes Pakistan’s lack of a reliable middle-order batsman can become a problem in the 50-over format.

“I think they need to find someone in the middle-order that can finish games,” said Pollock while talking in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I think maybe they are a little top-heavy in the batting. The three top-order players have been fantastic. They have had a fantastic series.

“They have been really dominating in their performance. I like Mohammad Rizwan, he hasn’t really fired in this series though.”

Hafeez says still available for both ODIs and T20Is

Pakistan experimented with Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle-order in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa where they emerged victorious. However, none of the players showed any encouraging signs. 

Pollock also praised the Babar Azam-led side for putting up a great show in the ODIs especially in these challenging times of coronavirus.

“I think Pakistan have done well,” said the former Proteas all-rounder. “It is always a challenge, particularly in these covid conditions, you don’t get a lot of practice games. You just have to arrive at the shores of a country and work out the conditions, maybe in the nets, and then just compete. I have been impressed.”

Cricket Pakistan Shaun Pollock
 
