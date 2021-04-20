Shaheen Afridi opens up about workload management concerns

Star left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has reflected on his workload management saying that he has been given proper rest whenever there is time.

Questions were raised on the team management regarding the workload of Lahore Qalandars’ pacer, who is playing regularly for the Men-in-Green across all formats without taking a break.

It was reported that the coaching staff is considering resting Shaheen for a couple of games during the Zimbabwe tour which is set to start from April 21.

“I am enjoying my cricket at the moment, and trying to improve with every passing day,” said the 20-year-old while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board. “Both of my trainers are monitoring my workload. I took rest after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and whenever there is a time, I was given proper rest.”

Shaheen also praised pacers Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf by saying that their presence give energy to the team and keep them motivated.

“Pakistan’s bowling unit is young and we enjoy each other’s company as we have been playing together for a long time,” he said. “Presence of Hasan, Harif and Faheem help in keeping the team motivated.”

Talking about the recently concluded successful tour of South Africa, Shaheen said that the Men-in-Green are playing good cricket and will try continuing that on Zimbabwe tour.

“We played good cricket on South Africa tour,” he said. “We won both ODIs and T20Is…. will try to continue that on Zimbabwe tour.”