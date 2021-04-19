Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Sports

Shaheen Afridi likely to be rested for Zimbabwe T20Is: reports

Men-in-Green face hosts in three-match series starting from Wednesday

Posted: Apr 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shaheen Afridi likely to be rested for Zimbabwe T20Is: reports

Photo: AFP

Star left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to be rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The Lahore Qalandars’ pacer has been playing regularly for the Men-in-Green across all formats without taking a break and there have been concern that he is being overused.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis also admitted the concern regarding the workload of Shaheen in a press conference before leaving for Zimbabwe by saying: “We are monitoring his workload. We will definitely sit down and talk who should play and who should rest in the series against Zimbabwe.”

As per Cricket Pakistan, the Green Caps’ team management has decided to rest the 21-year-old in the series against Zimbabwe.

Waqar ‘pleased’ with bowling performance on South Africa tour

The report stated that the team management along with the chief selector have repeatedly asked Shaheen to take rest, but he refused.

However, with the ICC T20I World Cup just around the corner, the management is not ready to take any risk regarding the fitness of their star pacer.

RELATED STORIES

