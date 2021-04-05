Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

All-rounder suffered toe injury during second ODI on Sunday

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out from taking part in the rest of the tour of South Africa.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board’s press release on Monday afternoon, the 22-year-old has suffered a toe injury while batting in the second ODI on Sunday.

“X-rays conducted following the match revealed an ‘intra articular communicated fracture’ though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab,” said the statement.

Shadab did not have a great outing in the first two fixtures of the three-match series where he remained wicketless 109 runs in 17 overs and scored 46 runs with the bat in hand.

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday at Centurion where the winner will lift the trophy.

