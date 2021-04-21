Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes that just selecting younger players is not the right approach in white-ball cricket.

Former cricketers have repeatedly raised their voices in favour of the younger players in the squad at the expense of individuals who have been around for a while.

Khan, while talking to ESPNCricinfo, expressed his opinion that having a balance of young and experienced players is the way to go forward in T20I and ODI formats.

“We speak about young blood a lot, and yes, T20 and one-day cricket are about young blood,” he said. “But it’s also important to pick players who are mature, who have the fitness and the commitment, and who have enough cricket under their belt. It’s important to pick the best players who have the experience, and who won’t score five runs an over when you need 10 an over and won’t aim for 15 runs an over when you need five an over.”

Khan further went on to express the importance of having the experience of playing domestic cricket by saying: “If you are picking anyone for Test cricket then he should have sufficient first-class experience behind him. If it’s for T20 or one day he should have played adequate List A games.”