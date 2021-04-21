Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis

Pakistan batting coach believes in mixture of experience, youth

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes that just selecting younger players is not the right approach in white-ball cricket.

Former cricketers have repeatedly raised their voices in favour of the younger players in the squad at the expense of individuals who have been around for a while.

Khan, while talking to ESPNCricinfo, expressed his opinion that having a balance of young and experienced players is the way to go forward in T20I and ODI formats.

Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is

“We speak about young blood a lot, and yes, T20 and one-day cricket are about young blood,” he said. “But it’s also important to pick players who are mature, who have the fitness and the commitment, and who have enough cricket under their belt. It’s important to pick the best players who have the experience, and who won’t score five runs an over when you need 10 an over and won’t aim for 15 runs an over when you need five an over.”

Khan further went on to express the importance of having the experience of playing domestic cricket by saying: “If you are picking anyone for Test cricket then he should have sufficient first-class experience behind him. If it’s for T20 or one day he should have played adequate List A games.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan South Africa younis khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Younis Khan, Pakistan, Haider Ali, Pak v Zim, Cricket
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Faheem, Fakhar star as Pakistan clinch T20I series
Faheem, Fakhar star as Pakistan clinch T20I series
Rizwan among Wisden’s five ‘cricketers of the year’
Rizwan among Wisden’s five ‘cricketers of the year’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.