Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised on ‘medical advice’ after testing coronavirus positive

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting the novel coronavirus last week.

The highest-run getter in the history of international cricket was previously quarantining at home after being diagnosed with the pathogen with mild symptoms.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, announced the development on his Twitter account on Friday.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.



The 47-year-old retired from the game in 2013 after notching 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.