Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised on ‘medical advice’ after testing coronavirus positive

The 47-year-old was previously quarantining at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised on ‘medical advice’ after testing coronavirus positive

Photo: AFP

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting the novel coronavirus last week.

The highest-run getter in the history of international cricket was previously quarantining at home after being diagnosed with the pathogen with mild symptoms.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, announced the development on his Twitter account on Friday.

The 47-year-old retired from the game in 2013 after notching 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus India sachin tendulkar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tendulker, Coronavirus, Hospital, COVID19, India, Sachin Tendulker
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Pakistan team suffer injury blow ahead of South Africa ODIs
Pakistan team suffer injury blow ahead of South Africa ODIs
Misbah denies rift rumours with chief selector over Sharjeel’s inclusion
Misbah denies rift rumours with chief selector over Sharjeel’s inclusion
Pakistan team departs for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Pakistan team departs for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals objectives for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals objectives for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.