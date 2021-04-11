Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Rizwan reveals reason behind success in first South Africa T20I

Wicketkeeper-batsman scored unbeaten 74 to help Pakistan secure four-wicket win

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rizwan reveals reason behind success in first South Africa T20I

Photo: AFP

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that his focus was to take the game as deep as possible in the first T20I against South Africa.

The Multan Sultans captain played a brilliant knock of 74 not out off just 50 balls to help Pakistan in securing a four-wicket win in a nail-biting contest on Saturday.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 28-year-old heaped praise on the role played by Faheem Ashraf in a tense chase.

“My goal was to take the game as deep as possible and secure a win for the team,” he said. “I have seen Fakhar Zaman played a brilliant knock in the ODIs at the same venue where he nearly single-handedly took us over the line. So I knew that if I stay till the end, this is the kind of ground where you can chase anything.

“I must admit that once we lost three quick wickets in the middle, there was some pressure but the way Faheem Ashraf batted, it gave me a lot of confidence and made things relatively easier.”

The second T20I of the four-match series will be played on Monday at the same venue.






 

 
 
 



