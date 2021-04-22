Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

The second game will be played on April 23

Posted: Apr 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rizwan backs Pakistan batsmen to bounce back in second T20I

Photo: PCB

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is optimistic that Pakistan batsmen will bounce back after a below-par performance in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.

Apart from Multan Sultans captain’s unbeaten 82-run knock, the visitors batsmen failed to put on a noticeable performance in the game as the Men-in-Green ended up scoring just 149 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

“To be honest the pitch was difficult,” said Rizwan in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “It was a bit tricky with double pace and spongy bounce early on. It was difficult to bat on. I think our batsmen will now have the idea how to bat in these conditions and I hope that they will bounce back in the next game.”

Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I

Commenting on his match-winning innings which also helped him earn the Player-of-the-Match award, Rizwan said, “The plan was to bat deep. Me and Babar [Azam], whenever we go out to bat together, we have that understanding that one of us must stay on till the end if the other one gets out early. We are continuing this role and getting success by the grace of Allah.”

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played on April 23 in Harare.

