Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Rizwan among Wisden’s five ‘cricketers of the year’

The wicketkeeper's performance during England tour has been praised

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named as one of five Wisden’s five cricketers of the year.

The 28-year-old was named in the 2021 edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack for his performance during the England tour last year.

He is the 18th cricketer from Pakistan to feature in the renowned cricket book.

“Rizwan was rewarded for both his work behind the stumps and his batting,” says editor Lawrence Booth. “He was an electric presence behind the stumps for Pakistan, pulling off arguably the take of the summer when he caught Ben Stokes high to his left during the First Test at Old Trafford.”

“He also averaged 40 with the bat, and was later confirmed as his country’s new captain,” he added.

The Wisden Cricketers of the Year are players selected for the honour by the annual publication Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, based primarily on their influence on the previous English season.

