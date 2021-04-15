Rizwan among Wisden’s five ‘cricketers of the year’

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named as one of five Wisden’s five cricketers of the year.

The 28-year-old was named in the 2021 edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack for his performance during the England tour last year.

🏏 The Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year 🏏



Zak Crawley

Darren Stevens

Jason Holder

Dom Sibley

Mohammad Rizwan pic.twitter.com/u7ZEBV97OV — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 15, 2021

He is the 18th cricketer from Pakistan to feature in the renowned cricket book.

Check-out who has made to Wisden Cricketer of the Year list:



1955 Fazal M

1963 Mushtaq M

1968 Asif I, Hanif M

1970 Majid K

1972 Zaheer A

1982 Javed M

1983 Imran K

1988 Saleem M

1992 Waqar Y

1993 Wasim A

1997 Mushtaq A, Saeed A

2000 Saqlain M

2007 M Yousuf

2017 Younis K, Misbah pic.twitter.com/oDQhwUnHQ6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 15, 2021

“Rizwan was rewarded for both his work behind the stumps and his batting,” says editor Lawrence Booth. “He was an electric presence behind the stumps for Pakistan, pulling off arguably the take of the summer when he caught Ben Stokes high to his left during the First Test at Old Trafford.”

“He also averaged 40 with the bat, and was later confirmed as his country’s new captain,” he added.

The Wisden Cricketers of the Year are players selected for the honour by the annual publication Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, based primarily on their influence on the previous English season.