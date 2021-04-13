Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The development was announced by Los Blancos in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last Covid-19 test that has been carried out,” read the statement.

Ramos has missed Madrid’s last three games through a calf injury, with his last appearance for the club coming in the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League meeting with Atalanta on March 16.

The 35-year-old will now enter a period of self-isolation, in compliance with Spanish health advice and guidelines.

He will not be able to return to the club’s facilities until he returns a negative test for the virus.

Real have been hit badly with injuries in the ongoing season as Ramos’ central defensive partner Raphael Varane is also missing after testing positive for the pathogen.