Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19

Club announced development in a press release on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos tests positive for Covid-19

Photo: AFP

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The development was announced by Los Blancos in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last Covid-19 test that has been carried out,” read the statement.

Ramos has missed Madrid’s last three games through a calf injury, with his last appearance for the club coming in the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League meeting with Atalanta on March 16.

The 35-year-old will now enter a period of self-isolation, in compliance with Spanish health advice and guidelines.

He will not be able to return to the club’s facilities until he returns a negative test for the virus.

Real have been hit badly with injuries in the ongoing season as Ramos’ central defensive partner Raphael Varane is also missing after testing positive for the pathogen.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 liverpool Real Madrid Sergio Ramos
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, Spain, Liverpool, Covid-19, coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.