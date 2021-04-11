Ramiz heaps praise on ‘dependable’ Rizwan after first T20I heroics

Former captain and now a renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan after his heroics helped Pakistan in securing a four-wicket win in the first T20I against South Africa.

The Multan Sultans captain remained unbeaten on 74 off just 50 balls as the Men-in-Green managed to chase down their highest total in the 20-over format during the series opener on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Ramiz, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, praised Rizwan for being a ‘team player’.

“Pakistan team achieved a great victory and the credit goes to our very own Mr Dependable Rizwan,” he said. “He is undoubtedly the most improved Pakistan player in the last 12 to 18 months. What makes him so special is that he is a team player and he is only thinking about how to help the team.”

The 28-year-old has been a real sensation in the T20Is even being promoted to the top of the order as he has scored four half-centuries in the last five innings.

The second fixture of the four-match series will be played on Monday at the same venue.