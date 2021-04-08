Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Qasim Akram appointed Pakistan U19 captain for Bangladesh tour

The team will depart for Dhaka on April 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Qasim Akram appointed Pakistan U19 captain for Bangladesh tour

Photo: PCB

Young all-rounder Qasim Akram has been named the Pakistan U19 captain for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

The Men-in-Green will play four-day games and five 50-over matches against the home team in Sylhet and Dhaka.

The Lahore-born was identified as one of the players to watch-out for by head coach Ijaz Ahmed during the last year’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa where he scored 93 runs at 46.50 and took three wickets at 31.

“It is a big honour for me to lead Pakistan U19, the last one year has been a good one for me and I am thankful to the team management and selectors who have reposed their confidence in me,” said Qasim as quoted in a Pakistan Cricket Board press release. “Over the course of the last 12 or so months, I have learned a great deal during the hugely competitive domestic season where I represented Central Punjab.”

“My aim would be to guide the team to the best of my ability and to pass on the experiences of my maiden domestic season during the tour as we build towards next year’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies where we would aim to better our semi-final performance of last year’s edition in South Africa,” he added.

Pakistan U19 Squad:

Qasim Akram (captain), Abbas Ali, Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aaliyan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Fahad Munir, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Shehzad, Muneeb Wasif, Raza-ul-Mustafa (wicketkeeper), Tahir Hussain and Zeeshan Zameer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Bangladesh, U19, Qasim Akram, Cricket
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.