PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place on March 28

Over 120 foreign players are available to be selected

Posted: Apr 27, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place on March 28

Photo: AFP

The replacement draft for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches will take place on March 28, 2021.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus in early March.

However, the cash-rich T20 league is now scheduled to resume on June 1 where all the matches will be organised in Karachi.

Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket

Martin Guptill, Shakib al Hasan, Usman Khawaja, Morne Morkel and Tamim Iqbal are some of the notable names available for the drafting process where over 120 foreign players are included from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland, UAE, Scotland, Nepal and Oman.

No player from England will be available for the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 as they will be involved in their own domestic competition—the Vitality T20 Blast—which is set to begin on June 9.

Cricket HBLPSL6 Pakistan Super League (PSL) PSL draft.
 
