PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place on April 28

The replacement draft for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches will take place on April 28, 2021.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus in early March.

However, the cash-rich T20 league is now scheduled to resume on June 1 where all the matches will be organised in Karachi.

Martin Guptill, Shakib al Hasan, Usman Khawaja, Morne Morkel and Tamim Iqbal are some of the notable names available for the drafting process where over 120 foreign players are included from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland, UAE, Scotland, Nepal and Oman.

No player from England will be available for the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 as they will be involved in their own domestic competition—the Vitality T20 Blast—which is set to begin on June 9.