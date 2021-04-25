Sunday, April 25, 2021  | 12 Ramadhan, 1442
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports

Pakistan’s premier T20 competition set to resume from June 1

Posted: Apr 25, 2021
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: PSL

The replacement draft for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches will reportedly take place next week.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus in early March.

However, the cash-rich T20 league is now scheduled to resume on June 1 and as per Cricket Pakistan, 132 foreign players have shown their availability for the tournament.

Martin Guptill, Shakibal Hasan, Usman Khawaja, Morne Morkel and Tamim Iqbal are some of the notable names included in the draft list.

No England player will be available for the event due to the Vitality T20 Blast which begins on June 9.

PCB refuses to share PSL fact-finding report with franchises: report

Platinum

Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Martin Guptill and Shakibal Hasan.

Diamond

Usman Khawaja, James Faulkner, Adam Milne, Morne Morkel and Tamim Iqbal.

Gold

Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal and Keemo Paul.

Silver

Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Hazratullah Zazai, George Worker, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das, Shabbir Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams and Sissanda Magala.

