PSL 2021 postponement: Fact-finding committee submits report to PCB chairman

The independent fact-finding committee submitted its findings and recommendations to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani regarding the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The development was confirmed by the PCB in a short press release on Sunday evening.

The two-member fact-finding committee was formed after the sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20, 2021.

The committee consisted of infectious disease experts Syed Faisal Mehmood and Salma Mohammad Abbas who were due to submit the report by March 31, 2021.