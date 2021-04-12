Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB accepts chief medical officer’s resignation

Sohail Saleem’s performance has been under scrutiny for some time

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB accepts chief medical officer’s resignation

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly accepted the resignation of chief medical officer Dr Sohail Saleem.

The board has been under increasing pressure after the postponement of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a coronavirus outbreak in March where seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Sohail resigned from the post on March 5 after the failure to ensure a bio-secure bubble for PSL 2021 and it was accepted by the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

However, it remains unclear whether Saleem’s resignation was due to the fact that he was held accountable by the two-member fact-finding panel—formed to review negligence in the bio-secure bubble due to the sixth edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

The report further stated that when contacted, the PCB spokesperson cleared that Sohail was not removed from his post and that he voluntarily resigned.

Dr Sohial’s performance has been under scrutiny for some time as under his watch, players have struggled to regain full fitness after rehabilitation from injuries.

The report stated that there had been a lack of trust from a number of players in his performance and it is because of this reason, some even opted to seek treatment from external doctors.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket HBLPSL6 PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.