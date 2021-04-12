PSL 2021 fiasco: PCB accepts chief medical officer’s resignation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly accepted the resignation of chief medical officer Dr Sohail Saleem.

The board has been under increasing pressure after the postponement of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a coronavirus outbreak in March where seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Sohail resigned from the post on March 5 after the failure to ensure a bio-secure bubble for PSL 2021 and it was accepted by the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

However, it remains unclear whether Saleem’s resignation was due to the fact that he was held accountable by the two-member fact-finding panel—formed to review negligence in the bio-secure bubble due to the sixth edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

The report further stated that when contacted, the PCB spokesperson cleared that Sohail was not removed from his post and that he voluntarily resigned.

Dr Sohial’s performance has been under scrutiny for some time as under his watch, players have struggled to regain full fitness after rehabilitation from injuries.

The report stated that there had been a lack of trust from a number of players in his performance and it is because of this reason, some even opted to seek treatment from external doctors.