‘Proud’ Sajid eager to contribute to Pakistan’s victory

Off-spinner Sajid Khan is eager to showcase his talent after making his debut for Pakistan in the ongoing first Test against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old earned his maiden call for the national team after a successful Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament—a first-class competition—where he was the leading wicket-taker with 67 scalps in 11 games.

“First of all, I would like to thanks almighty Allah,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I’m very happy because there is a lot of hard work behind this. I can’t describe in words what I am feeling right now when I am finally representing Pakistan. I want to play a part in Pakistan’s victory by taking as many wickets as possible. It is a big honour for me to represent Pakistan.”

Sajid represented leg-spinner Yasir Shah in the team who was not selected for the tour as he continues to recover from an injury.

The 27-year-old has played 35 First-Class matches in his career where he has managed to claim 141 wickets at an average of 25.29, which included eight five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.