Proposed Super League cannot go ahead without English cubs: Agnelli

All six Premier League clubs announced decision late Tuesday evening

Posted: Apr 21, 2021
Proposed Super League cannot go ahead without English cubs: Agnelli

The proposed European Super League can no longer exist without the six English clubs who have pulled out, the entourage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli told AFP on Wednesday.

Replying to AFP’s question whether “the Super League stops without the English clubs,” the source replied in the affirmative, the day after Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal withdrew.

That leaves just six Spanish and Italian sides — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus — still involved.

After Premier League clubs withdrawal: Proposed Super League in disarray

In an interview given before the English clubs’ withdrawal, Agnelli insisted the project would go ahead.

“Between our clubs, there is a blood pact, we will move forward. (The project) has a 100 percent chance of success,” Agnelli told La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday.

“Football is no longer a game but an industrial sector and it needs stability.”

Agnelli European Super League Juventus
 
Andrea Agnelli , Juventus, Football, European Super League, UEFA, UCL
 

