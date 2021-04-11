Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule

Tournament will resume on June 01, 2021

Posted: Apr 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The decision was announced after the 62nd Board of Governors (BoG) meeting which took place virtually on Sunday.

The tournament was postponed indefinitely after just 14 matches due to a coronavirus outbreak which left seven players and staff members tested positive for the pathogen in early March.

As per a PCB press release, the tournament will resume on January 1st whereas the final will be played on June 20th at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The press release also stated that a seven-day quarantine will be mandatory for all the players participating in the event.

Players will have to start their seven-day quarantine in a local hotel after which they will be allowed to train for three days ahead of the resumption of the event.

Since all the matches of the event will take place in Karachi where the weather is extremely hot in the month of June, the evening matches will start at 2000 hrs whereas in case of double-headers, the first match will begin at 1700 hrs and the second match will start at 2200 hrs.

Schedule:

June 01: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)

June 02: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)

June 03: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)

June 04: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)

June 05: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)

June 06: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)

June 07: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)

June 08: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

June 09: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)

June 10: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)

June 11: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)

June 12: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)

June 13: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

June 14: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)

June 16: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)

June 17: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)

June 18: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)

June 20: Final (N)

Cricket Pakistan Pakistan Super League (PSL)
 
