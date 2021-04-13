PCB rejects Umar Akmal’s plea to pay fine in installments

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected middle-order batsman Umar Akmal’s plea of paying his fine in installments.

The right-handed batsman was asked to pay 4,250,000 PKR for his involvement in a corruption scandal to the PCB by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) who also reduced his ban from 18 to 12 months.

Umar claimed that he was facing some financial issues and would not be able to pay the fine completely in a single payment which is why he requested the board to pay the fine in installments.

However, PCB rejected the former Lahore Qalandars batsman’s please after analysing accounts details provided by the cricketer.

Umar has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is where he managed to collectively score 5,887 runs, which included three centuries and 34 fifties.