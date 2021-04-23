PCB refuses to share PSL fact-finding report with franchises: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly refused to share the fact-finding report regarding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 postponement with the franchise owners.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus in early March.

Last month, the board formed a two-member independent panel comprising of distinguished infectious disease experts Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr. Salma Muhammad Abbas to review the negligence in the bio-secure bubble which led to the postponement of the sixth edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

The two-member panel submitted the report earlier this month to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani but as per Cricket Pakistan, it has not been shared with the franchise owners.

The report stated that the precaution was taken amid fears of it being leaked to the media. However, the board has asked the owners to visit PCB headquarters in Lahore if they wish to view the findings in the report.

Franchises are not happy with the board’s decision as they believe it will increase the lack of trust between important stakeholders of the event.