Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

PCB refuses to share PSL fact-finding report with franchises: report

The report was submitted earlier this month

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PCB refuses to share PSL fact-finding report with franchises: report

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly refused to share the fact-finding report regarding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 postponement with the franchise owners.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus in early March.

Last month, the board formed a two-member independent panel comprising of distinguished infectious disease experts Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr. Salma Muhammad Abbas to review the negligence in the bio-secure bubble which led to the postponement of the sixth edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

Rizwan backs Pakistan batsmen to bounce back in second T20I

The two-member panel submitted the report earlier this month to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani but as per Cricket Pakistan, it has not been shared with the franchise owners.

The report stated that the precaution was taken amid fears of it being leaked to the media. However, the board has asked the owners to visit PCB headquarters in Lahore if they wish to view the findings in the report.

Franchises are not happy with the board’s decision as they believe it will increase the lack of trust between important stakeholders of the event.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HBLPSL6 pakistan super league PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL, Fact-finding report, Pakistan, PCB, Cricket, PSL6
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
Faheem, Fakhar star as Pakistan clinch T20I series
Faheem, Fakhar star as Pakistan clinch T20I series
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.