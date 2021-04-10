Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Sports

PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports

The tournament was postponed due to seven coronavirus cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports

Photo: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly asked franchises’ opinion over playing one or two matches in a day for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20.

As per Cricket Pakistan, most franchises have supported the idea of just having one game per day due to hot and humid conditions in Karachi. However, two matches can be played on Saturdays and Sundays.

The report stated that franchises also want PCB to finalise the schedule as soon as possible. They want to assess the availability of foreign players as without the final schedule it is not possible.

