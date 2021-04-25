Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe

Outstanding performances from Mohammad Rizwan and Hasan Ali helped Pakistan in securing a victory in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

While chasing a par total of 166 in the third T20I, the home team put on a brilliant batting display but still ended up 24 runs short as they managed to score 141 in their allotted 20 overs at the expense of seven wickets.

Opener Wesley Madhevere finished the innings with the top score of 59 off 47 balls with the help of seven fours.

For the visitors, pacer Hasan was the star performer as he claimed four wickets and gave away just 18 runs in his quota of four overs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to post a par total of 165 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan played a brilliant knock of 91 not out off 60 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

He was well supported by captain Babar Azam who scored 52 off 46 balls with the help of five fours.

Pacers Luke Jongwe was the pick of the bowlers he claimed all three Pakistan’s wickets and gave away 37 runs in his quota of four overs.

For his outstanding batting performances, Rizwan was named the Player-of-the-Match and the Player-of-the-Series.

Both teams will now compete in the two-match Test series, starting from April 29.

A victory for the visitors but not a satisfactory performance at all.

That’s it. A comfortable 24-run win for the visitors in the third T20I.

OUT! Haris gets another one as Taylor departs after scoring 20.

ZIM 141-7 (19.5 overs)

OUT! Rauf gets the wicket of Jongwe who departs after scoring five.

ZIM 139-6 (19.2 overs)

OUT! Hasan gets another one as Williams departs.

ZIM 133-5 (18.2 overs)

OUT! Another one for Hasan as Chakabva departs without scoring.

ZIM 110-4 (15.5 overs)

OUT! Hasan gets a big one as Madhevere departs after scoring a brilliant 59.

ZIM 109-3 (15.2)

OUT! Hasnain gets a big one as young Marumani departs after scoring 35.

ZIM 102-2 (13.3 overs)

FOUR and that’s a half-century for young Madhevere.

A brilliant knock from the youngster.

At the half-way stage:

ZIM 78-1 (10 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

ZIM 48-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Hasan Ali gets the first one as Musakanda departs after scoring 10.

ZIM 37-1 (5 overs)

And that’s it. A decent batting performance from the Men-in-Green.

OUT! Fakhar Zaman departs without scoring. Jongwe on a hattrick.

PAK 159-3 (19.3 overs)

OUT! Jongwe gets his second wicket as Babar Azam departs after scoring 52.

PAK 159-2 (19.2 overs)

With that single, Babar Azam completed his half-century.

Good innings from the captain.

With that single, Rizwan completes his half-century.

Crucial knock in the context of the match.

At the half-way stage:

PAK 66-1 (10 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

PAK 43-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Jongwe gets a big one as Sharjeel Khan departs after scoring 18.

PAK 35-1 (5 overs)

Pakistan are off to a cautious start.

PAK 15-0 (3 overs)

Here are the playing XIs for this match:

Zimbabwe:

Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Ryan Burl, Regis CHakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Rizhard Ngarava

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

TOSS: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elect to bat first.

Pakistan registered an 11-run win in the series opener whereas the home team secured a memorable 19-run win in the second fixture despite scoring just 118.

The series is nicely poised going into the final contest as both teams have won a match each.

Welcome to the live blog for the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.