Live blog: Pakistan in trouble in chase of 119

OUT! Another one bites the dust as Burl removes Mohammad Hafeez, who departs after scoring five.

PAK 56-3 (11.5 overs)

OUT! Another big one for Zimbabwe as Fakhar Zaman departs after scoring just two.

PAK 37-2 (7.5 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

PAK 26-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Jongwe claims a huge wicket of in-form Mohammad Rizwan who departs after scoring 13.

PAK 21-1 (5.1 overs)

Pakistan off to a cautious start as well.

PAK 14-0 (3 overs)

We are back for the second-half.

So that’s it from the first-half. We will join you again for the second innings.

That’s the end of the innings. A very mediocre performance from the home team who only managed to post 118.

OUT! Hasnain gets his second wicket as Luke Jongwe departs after scoring seven.

ZIM 116-9 (19.3 overs)

RUN OUT! Masakadza departs without scoring.

ZIM 116-8 (19.1 overs)

OUT! Rauf gets the wicket of Chakabva who departs after scoring 13.

ZIM 116-7 (18.5 overs)

OUT! Hasnain gets a big one as he removes Musakanda who departs after scoring 13.

ZIM 108-6 (17.4 overs)

OUT! Danish Aziz gets his second wicket as Madhevere departs after scoring 16.

ZIM 83-5 (14.4 overs)

OUT! Usman Qadir gets his first of the day as he removes Burl who went back to the pavilion after scoring three.

ZIM 71-4 (13.1 overs)

OUT! Danish Aziz gets his first wicket as well as he removes Kamunhukamwe who departs after scoring 34.

ZIM 68-3 (12.3 overs)

OUT! Arshad Iqbal gets his first wicket in international cricket as he removes Marumani.

ZIM 47-2 (10.1 overs)

At the half-way stage:

ZIM 47-1 (10 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

ZIM 25-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets a big one as he removes dangerous Brendon Taylor.

ZIM 19-1 (4.4 overs)

Zimbabwe off to a very cautious start:

ZIM 18-0 (4 overs)

The visitors make two changes in the playing XI where Arshad and Asif Ali replaces Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali.

Young pacer Arshad Iqbal is making a debut in T20Is for Pakistan.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to field first.

The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first fixture by 11 runs on Wednesday at the same venue.

Welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan which is being played in Harare.