Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Pakistan in trouble in chase of 119

Match is being played in Harare

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Live blog: Pakistan in trouble in chase of 119

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

OUT! Another one bites the dust as Burl removes Mohammad Hafeez, who departs after scoring five.

PAK 56-3 (11.5 overs)

OUT! Another big one for Zimbabwe as Fakhar Zaman departs after scoring just two.

PAK 37-2 (7.5 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

PAK 26-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Jongwe claims a huge wicket of in-form Mohammad Rizwan who departs after scoring 13.

PAK 21-1 (5.1 overs)

Pakistan off to a cautious start as well.

PAK 14-0 (3 overs)

We are back for the second-half.

So that’s it from the first-half. We will join you again for the second innings.

That’s the end of the innings. A very mediocre performance from the home team who only managed to post 118.

OUT! Hasnain gets his second wicket as Luke Jongwe departs after scoring seven.

ZIM 116-9 (19.3 overs)

RUN OUT! Masakadza departs without scoring.

ZIM 116-8 (19.1 overs)

OUT! Rauf gets the wicket of Chakabva who departs after scoring 13.

ZIM 116-7 (18.5 overs)

OUT! Hasnain gets a big one as he removes Musakanda who departs after scoring 13.

ZIM 108-6 (17.4 overs)

OUT! Danish Aziz gets his second wicket as Madhevere departs after scoring 16.

ZIM 83-5 (14.4 overs)  

OUT! Usman Qadir gets his first of the day as he removes Burl who went back to the pavilion after scoring three.

ZIM 71-4 (13.1 overs)

OUT! Danish Aziz gets his first wicket as well as he removes Kamunhukamwe who departs after scoring 34.

ZIM 68-3 (12.3 overs)

OUT! Arshad Iqbal gets his first wicket in international cricket as he removes Marumani.

ZIM 47-2 (10.1 overs)

At the half-way stage:

ZIM 47-1 (10 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

ZIM 25-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets a big one as he removes dangerous Brendon Taylor.

ZIM 19-1 (4.4 overs)

Zimbabwe off to a very cautious start:

ZIM 18-0 (4 overs)

The visitors make two changes in the playing XI where Arshad and Asif Ali replaces Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali.

Young pacer Arshad Iqbal is making a debut in T20Is for Pakistan.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to field first.

The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first fixture by 11 runs on Wednesday at the same venue.

Welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan which is being played in Harare.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
Faheem, Fakhar star as Pakistan clinch T20I series
Faheem, Fakhar star as Pakistan clinch T20I series
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.