Live blog: Ervine, Kamunhukamwe’s partnership put Zimbabwe on top

Series opener is being played in Harare
At the half-way stage:
ZIM 72-2 (10 overs)
At the end of the powerplay:
ZIM 35-2 (6 overs)
OUT! Another one for Hasnain. Two in two. Marumani departs without scoring.
ZIM 21-2 (3 overs)
OUT! Mohammad Hasnain gets a big one as he removes dangerous Madhevere, who departs after scoring 14.
ZIM 21-1 (2.5 overs)
A solid start by Zimbabwe.
ZIM 18-0 (2 overs)
We are back for the second session of the first T20I.
A brilliant end for Pakistan as wicketkeeepr-batsman Mohammad Rizwan smashed 20 runs off the last over.
PAK 149-7 (20 overs)
OUT! Nawaz went back to the pavilion as well. Poor display from the all-rounder who scored just nine off nine.
PAK 124-7 (18 overs)
OUT! Another one. Faheem Ashraf run out for just one.
PAK 100-6 (15.5 overs)
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Haider Ali departs after scoring just five.
PAK 99-5 (15.3 overs)
With that single, Rizwan completes his half-century.
Top knock from the right-hander.
OUT! Zimbabwe gets another important wicket as Danish Aziz departs after scoring 15.
PAK 89-4 (12.5 overs)
At the half-way stage:
PAK 67-3 (10 overs)
OUT! Another big one for the home team as veteran Mohammad Hafeez departs after scoring just five.
PAK 55-3 (8.1 overs)
OUT! Another big one for Zimbabwe as set Fakhar Zaman departs after scoring 13.
PAK 42-2 (6.2 overs)
So that’s a good end of the powerplay for Pakistan despite losing their captain early.
PAK 42-1 (6 overs)
OUT! Huge wicket for the home team as Muzarabani removes Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam, who went back to the pavilion after scoring just two.
PAK 8-1 (2.3 overs)
Here is the playing XI of the Men-in-Green.
Playing XI for the first #ZIMvPAK T20I!
Young all-rounder Danish Aziz is making his T20I debut for Pakistan.
TOSS: The news from the centre is that the home team captain Sean Williams has won the toss and elected to field first.
This is the first of the three-match series which will be followed by two Tests.
Welcome to the live blog for the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.