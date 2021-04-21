Live blog: Ervine, Kamunhukamwe’s partnership put Zimbabwe on top

At the half-way stage:

ZIM 72-2 (10 overs)

At the end of the powerplay:

ZIM 35-2 (6 overs)

OUT! Another one for Hasnain. Two in two. Marumani departs without scoring.

ZIM 21-2 (3 overs)

OUT! Mohammad Hasnain gets a big one as he removes dangerous Madhevere, who departs after scoring 14.

ZIM 21-1 (2.5 overs)

A solid start by Zimbabwe.

ZIM 18-0 (2 overs)

We are back for the second session of the first T20I.

A brilliant end for Pakistan as wicketkeeepr-batsman Mohammad Rizwan smashed 20 runs off the last over.

PAK 149-7 (20 overs)

OUT! Nawaz went back to the pavilion as well. Poor display from the all-rounder who scored just nine off nine.

PAK 124-7 (18 overs)

OUT! Another one. Faheem Ashraf run out for just one.

PAK 100-6 (15.5 overs)

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Haider Ali departs after scoring just five.

PAK 99-5 (15.3 overs)

With that single, Rizwan completes his half-century.

Top knock from the right-hander.

OUT! Zimbabwe gets another important wicket as Danish Aziz departs after scoring 15.

PAK 89-4 (12.5 overs)

At the half-way stage:

PAK 67-3 (10 overs)

OUT! Another big one for the home team as veteran Mohammad Hafeez departs after scoring just five.

PAK 55-3 (8.1 overs)

OUT! Another big one for Zimbabwe as set Fakhar Zaman departs after scoring 13.

PAK 42-2 (6.2 overs)

So that’s a good end of the powerplay for Pakistan despite losing their captain early.

PAK 42-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Huge wicket for the home team as Muzarabani removes Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam, who went back to the pavilion after scoring just two.

PAK 8-1 (2.3 overs)

Here is the playing XI of the Men-in-Green.

Young all-rounder Danish Aziz is making his T20I debut for Pakistan.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that the home team captain Sean Williams has won the toss and elected to field first.

This is the first of the three-match series which will be followed by two Tests.

Welcome to the live blog for the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.