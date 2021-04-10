Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Sports

Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh postponed because of Covid-19 surge

Team was scheduled to leave for Dhaka on April 17

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo: PCB

Pakistan U19’s tour to Bangladesh has been postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country which has caused the extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country.

The Pakistan U19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore on April 17.

However, as per a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release, due to a nationwide lockdown imposed by the Bangladesh government, which has been further extended, caused an ‘indefinite postponement’ of the tour.

“Since the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh Government, causing an indefinite postponement of Pakistan U19’s tour,” said the press release. “Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh, details of which will be shared in due course.”

Qasim Akram-led side were scheduled to play one four-day and five 50-over matches on the tour.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

