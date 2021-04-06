Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports

Series decider will be played on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports

Photo: PCB

Top-order batsman Haider Ali and leg-spinner Usman Qadir are likely to be included in the Pakistan’s playing XI for the third ODI against South Africa.

The last game of the three-match series will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan has already been ruled out of the remaining South Africa and Zimbabwe tours due to a toe injury, leg-spinner Usman is most likely to get his maiden call for the ODIs, as per Cricket Pakistan. The Multan Sultans’ leggie has already represented the Men-in-Green in six T20Is.

The report further stated that one out of young all-rounder Danish Aziz and middle-order batsman Asif Ali, who have failed to make any impact in the first two ODIs, might be replaced by young top-order batsman Haider Ali.

