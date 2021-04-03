Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Hockey

Pakistan to discuss resumption of hockey ties with India: report

Officials from both countries are expected to meet in May

Posted: Apr 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan to discuss resumption of hockey ties with India: report

Photo:AFP

Pakistan and India are expected to hold talks to resume hockey ties. The matter may be discussed on the sidelines of the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress in New Delhi.

The meeting, which is aimed at electing the FIH president and executive board members for the next four years, will take place from May 19 to May 23.

PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa are expected to attend the meeting, The News reported.

The officials have already applied for their visas and are expected to reach Delhi by May 22. They are also planning to hold meetings with their Indian counterparts, the sources told The News.

Playing series against India could be a part of the PFF’s strategy, which is planning to organise bilateral series and regional tournaments in the country.

PHF President told SAMAA Digital in October that a possible Pakistan-India series will be good for the image of sports. “The two countries are at loggerheads at the moment but it will prove to be beneficial if work is done in this regard.”

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has also made a commitment to organise tournaments in Pakistan, Khokhar had said.

hockey India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

