Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I

Pakistan’s star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of second T20I against South Africa.

As per a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the in-form batsman has suffered a minor allergy in his leg which ruled him out of the contest to be played on Monday in Johannesburg.

Fakhar’s absence will be a major loss for the visiting side as has been in red-hot form with the bat after managing to accumulated 302 runs in the recently concluded three-match ODI series.

Hard-hitting batsman Sharjeel Khan is likely to be included in the playing XI in place of Zaman.

Babar Azam-led side are 1-0 up in the ongoing four-match T20I series after registering a hard-fought win in the opening fixture on Saturday.