HOME > Cricket

Live blog: South Africa on top despite losing two quick wickets

Third T20I being played at Centurion

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Cricket South Africa

OUT! Hasan Ali gets the prized scalp of South Africa captain Klaasen, who departs after scoring 15.

SA 164-4 (16.4 overs)

OUT! Nawaz gets another big one as set Malan departs after scoring 55 off 40 balls.

SA 143-3 (14.1 overs)

OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets a big one as he removes Linde who departs after scoring 22.

SA 141-2 (13.2 overs)

OUT! Finally, a wicket for Pakistan as Nawaz dismisses dangerous Aiden Markram, who departs after scoring a brilliant 63 off 31.

SA 108-1 (10.4 overs)

At the half-way stage, South Africa are clearly on top.

SA 100-0 (10 overs)

Despite scoring just 24 in the first-half of the powerplay, Proteas have recovered well and are now in a strong position.

SA 65-0 (6 overs)

Despite 14 runs coming from the third over, it remains a cautious start by the home team.

SA 24-0 (3 overs)

Earlier, some great news for Pakistan captain Babar Azam who is now the number one-ranked batsman in the 50-over format.

Read the full story here:

Playing XIs:

The home team have really positive news as star batsman Rassie van der Dussen is now fit to take part in the contest and he replaced Wihan Lubbe.

On the other hand, Pakistan have made three changes with opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, pacer Haris Rauf and middle-order batsman Asif Ali replaced Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Qadir.

South Africa:

Aiden Makram, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (captain / wicketkeeper), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), 3 Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to field first.

The series is nicely poised at 1-1 as the visitors won the opening fixture in a nail-biting contest whereas the home team made a grand comeback in the second fixture by winning with a six-wicket margin.

Welcome to the live blog for the third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.

