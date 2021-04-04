Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Sports

Second ODI: Pakistan elect to field first against South Africa

The Men-in-Green lead three-match series 1-0

Posted: Apr 4, 2021
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

The Men in Green lead the three-match series 1-0, thanks to a three-wicket win in the opening fixture on Friday.

Both teams are going in with an unchanged playing XI for the second ODI.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Wednesday at the Centurion.

Playing XIs:

South Africa:

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi,  Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
