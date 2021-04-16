Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Fourth T20I: South Africa steady despite losing Markram early

Match is being played at Centurion

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

At the half-way stage:

SA 85-2 (10 overs)

OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets a big one as dangerous Janneman Malan after scoring 33.

SA 73-2 (8.3 overs)

So that’s a good end to the powerplay for the home team.

SA 53-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Nawaz gets a big one as dangerous Markram departs.

SA 16-1 (2 overs)

Here is the playing XI of Pakistan.

Here is the playing XI of the home team for this fixture.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

On the other hand, Proteas are coming in the fixture knowing that they have to win the match in order to avoid a series defeat.

The Men-in-Green are coming in the contest with an eye on winning the series as they are 2-1 up after securing a thumping nine-wicket win in the third match.

Welcome to the live blog for the fourth T20I between South Africa and Pakistan.

