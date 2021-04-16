Fourth T20I: South Africa steady despite losing Markram early

At the half-way stage:

SA 85-2 (10 overs)

OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets a big one as dangerous Janneman Malan after scoring 33.

SA 73-2 (8.3 overs)

So that’s a good end to the powerplay for the home team.

SA 53-1 (6 overs)

OUT! Nawaz gets a big one as dangerous Markram departs.

SA 16-1 (2 overs)

Here is the playing XI of Pakistan.

Here is the playing XI of the home team for this fixture.

🇿🇦 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Debutant Wiaan Mulder comes in, with Bjorn Fortuin also drafted in for the series decider



📺 Live on SuperSport and SABC 3

📝 Ball by Ball: https://t.co/mbdcNWNDPb#SAvPak #KFCT20 #SeeUsOnThePitch @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/X3rk2MgERZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 16, 2021

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

On the other hand, Proteas are coming in the fixture knowing that they have to win the match in order to avoid a series defeat.

The Men-in-Green are coming in the contest with an eye on winning the series as they are 2-1 up after securing a thumping nine-wicket win in the third match.

Welcome to the live blog for the fourth T20I between South Africa and Pakistan.