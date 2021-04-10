Pakistan, Ireland T20I series postponed: reports

Pakistan’s two-match T20I series against Ireland in June has been reportedly postponed again due to scheduling issues.

The series was originally scheduled for June 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Ireland was in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange the series in England as the Men-in-Green were due to tour the European country for three ODIs and the same number of T20Is against Eoin Morgan-led side later this year.

“We had agreements drawn up with two grounds,” said Cricket Ireland’s performance director as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “The ECB came back to us and said that they had so many international teams coming into the country already, and that the logistics around bubbles and Covid protocols are such a significant operation that having another two countries in at that time was just too much.

“It is a shame, especially in a T20 World Cup year. We still have three [T20Is] lined up against South Africa in July and five against Zimbabwe in August. We’re trying to reschedule the Pakistan ones for a future date at some stage down the line.”