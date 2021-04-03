Pakistan call six more players for Zimbabwe Test camp

Pakistan cricket team selectors on Saturday called six more players for the training camp for the Zimbabwe Test series.

The camp will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium from April 10.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that it will run under a bio-secure environment till April 20.

The additional players who are called for the camp are:

Irfan Ullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Naseem Shah (Central Punjab)

Rohail Nazir (Northern)

Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Taj Wali (Balochistan)

Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab).

Following the camp, 11 players will depart for Harare on April 21 to join other members of the side. Pakistan will play two Tests against Zimbabwe in Harare from April 29 to May 3 and May 7 to May 11.

Prior to Babar Azam-led side departure for Johannesburg, the selectors had invited seven additional players so that the coaches would work on their fitness.

Harare-bound Test players to attend camp include the following: