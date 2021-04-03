Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan call six more players for Zimbabwe Test camp

Camp will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium from April 10

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan call six more players for Zimbabwe Test camp

Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team selectors on Saturday called six more players for the training camp for the Zimbabwe Test series.

The camp will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium from April 10.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that it will run under a bio-secure environment till April 20.  

The additional players who are called for the camp are:

  • Irfan Ullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Naseem Shah (Central Punjab)
  • Rohail Nazir (Northern)
  • Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Taj Wali (Balochistan)
  • Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab).

Following the camp, 11 players will depart for Harare on April 21 to join other members of the side. Pakistan will play two Tests against Zimbabwe in Harare from April 29 to May 3 and May 7 to May 11.

Prior to Babar Azam-led side departure for Johannesburg, the selectors had invited seven additional players so that the coaches would work on their fitness.

Harare-bound Test players to attend camp include the following:

  • Abid Ali (Central Punjab)
  • Azhar Ali (Central Punjab)
  • Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)
  • Fawad Alam (Sindh)
  • Imran Butt (Balochistan)
  • Nauman Ali (Northern)
  • Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab)
  • Saud Shakeel (Sindh, subject to fitness)
  • Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh)
  • Tabish Khan (Sindh)
  • Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab)






 

 
 

 

