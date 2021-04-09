Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Not a perfect night: Manchester United suspensions frustrate Solskjaer

The Red Devils lead the Europa League quarterfinal first-leg 2-0

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Not a perfect night: Manchester United suspensions frustrate Solskjaer

Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as permanent Manchester United manager. Photo: AFP

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with team’s Europa League victory against Granada but said it was “not a perfect night” after three players were suspended and will miss next week’s return game at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay were booked in the game which the Red Devils won 2-0 thanks to Marcus Rashford’s brilliant finish and a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Rashford latched onto a long ball from Victor Lindelof in the first half, the striker injecting the one bit of quality into a frantic contest at Los Carmenes before Fernandes made it two in the 90th minute.

The result gives United a commanding lead heading into the second leg next week at Old Trafford, where they should finish the job and book their place in the semi-final to face either Ajax or Roma, the Italians leading 2-1 after the first leg.

“It’s a clean sheet and David (de Gea) wasn’t really troubled,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “There were moments that could have been chances but I thought we defended well when we had to and I think 2-0 is a good lead.”

Rashford has now scored eight of United’s 23 goals in Europe this season.

“It was a very good run and he takes the ball fantastically,” said Solskjaer.

It will take a momentous comeback next week for them to turn this tie around. “I think the result is a harsh punishment for what happened in the game,” said Martinez. “The last goal hurts, it hurts a lot.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Europa League Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Solskjaer, Granada, Europa League, Football, Manchester United
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.