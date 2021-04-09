Not a perfect night: Manchester United suspensions frustrate Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with team’s Europa League victory against Granada but said it was “not a perfect night” after three players were suspended and will miss next week’s return game at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay were booked in the game which the Red Devils won 2-0 thanks to Marcus Rashford’s brilliant finish and a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Rashford latched onto a long ball from Victor Lindelof in the first half, the striker injecting the one bit of quality into a frantic contest at Los Carmenes before Fernandes made it two in the 90th minute.

The result gives United a commanding lead heading into the second leg next week at Old Trafford, where they should finish the job and book their place in the semi-final to face either Ajax or Roma, the Italians leading 2-1 after the first leg.

“It’s a clean sheet and David (de Gea) wasn’t really troubled,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “There were moments that could have been chances but I thought we defended well when we had to and I think 2-0 is a good lead.”

Rashford has now scored eight of United’s 23 goals in Europe this season.

“It was a very good run and he takes the ball fantastically,” said Solskjaer.

It will take a momentous comeback next week for them to turn this tie around. “I think the result is a harsh punishment for what happened in the game,” said Martinez. “The last goal hurts, it hurts a lot.”