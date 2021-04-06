Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Sports

North Korea withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

The mega-event is set to be organised in July

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
North Korea withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

Let the posiivity begin: A man wearing a face mask passes the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in March. Photo: AFP

North Korea has decided to withdraw from the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics due to concerns its athletes could contract coronavirus.

The decision was made at a meeting of North Korea’s Olympic Committee, said the Sports ministry in the DPR Korea website.

The announcement — dated Monday — reported a meeting of the national Olympic committee on March 25.

The isolated North’s participation in the last Winter Games, in Pyeongchang in the neighbouring South, was a key catalyst in the diplomatic rapprochement of 2018.

The postponed Tokyo Games are due to begin in July.

