North Korea withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

North Korea has decided to withdraw from the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics due to concerns its athletes could contract coronavirus.

The decision was made at a meeting of North Korea’s Olympic Committee, said the Sports ministry in the DPR Korea website.

The announcement — dated Monday — reported a meeting of the national Olympic committee on March 25.

The isolated North’s participation in the last Winter Games, in Pyeongchang in the neighbouring South, was a key catalyst in the diplomatic rapprochement of 2018.

The postponed Tokyo Games are due to begin in July.