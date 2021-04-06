North Korea withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

The mega-event is set to be organised in July
North Korea has decided to withdraw from the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics due to concerns its athletes could contract coronavirus.
The decision was made at a meeting of North Korea’s Olympic Committee, said the Sports ministry in the DPR Korea website.
The announcement — dated Monday — reported a meeting of the national Olympic committee on March 25.
The isolated North’s participation in the last Winter Games, in Pyeongchang in the neighbouring South, was a key catalyst in the diplomatic rapprochement of 2018.
The postponed Tokyo Games are due to begin in July.