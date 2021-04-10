Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Hockey

No Covid-19 vaccination: Pakistan’s international hockey events participation at risk

PHF still waiting for response from NCOC head Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A flagging Pakistan side descended into further darkness in 2015. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Hockey team’s participation in the upcoming international tournament could be in jeopardy as players are still waiting for coronavirus vaccination.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has not received any response to the letter sent to the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on March 9, demanding vaccination of the players and staff members.

Due to lack of vaccination, the national hockey team’s training camp could also suffer.

Pakistan will have to compete in two junior events and the Seniors World Hockey 5s Event if succeed in qualifying for the event.

The Junior Asia Cup will be held in Bangladesh in July where the top three teams will go on to play the World Cup to be held in India in December this year.

