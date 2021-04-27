Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

The 33-year-old will join the club on a five-year contract

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bayern confirms Nagelsmann to replace Flick as coach next season

Photo: AFP

Julian Nagelsmann will take over as Bayern Munich coach from next season to replace Hansi Flick, the reigning German and European champions announced on Tuesday.

Nagelsmann, 33, will move from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract after Flick, whose relationship with the club’s powerful sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has deteriorated, asked to have his contract terminated.

“FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick’s request to have his contract terminated on 30 June 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date,” the club said in a statement.

Nagelsmann has never hidden his desire to coach Bayern, especially as he comes from the Bavaria region.

Last season, he led Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League and this season his side has replaced Borussia Dortmund as Bayern’s main title challengers.

Bayern Munich Hansi Flick Nagelsmann
 
Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig
 

