Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in India

Sri Lanka bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone a successful heart procedure and was discharged from an Indian hospital Monday, his family said.

The off-spinner, who turned 49 on Saturday, “went to hospital for a check-up. It was not the result of a heart attack of any such emergency, but the doctors said it would be better to get a stent,” a family member told AFP.

The private Apollo Hospital in Chennai said Muralitharan was admitted on Sunday and underwent “successful coronary angioplasty with stents” allowing him to resume normal activity almost immediately.

Muralitharan who took a Test record 800 wickets in 133 matches is part of the coaching staff of Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad.