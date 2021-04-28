Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Sports

Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings

Wicketkeeper-batsman achieved feat after scoring 186 runs in Zimbabwe series

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: AFP

In-form Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has made his maiden entry into the top 10 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Players Rankings.

The 28-year-old achieved this feat after unbeaten knocks of 82 and 91 in the first and third fixtures of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. 

Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir

In the latest ICC T20I batsman rankings, Rizwan gained gain five slots to reach the 10th position, overtaking the likes of England captain Eoin Morgan and India opener Rohit Sharma.

Rizwan is the second-highest ranked Pakistan batsman in the list, only behind captain Babar Azam who is now in third place.

