Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket

Pacer believes he can still represent national team in future

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket

Photo: AFP

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir reveals that his decision to retire from international cricket was not ‘selfish’.

The Karachi Kings’ pacer announced his decision in December last year to not represent the national team due to differences with the current management of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Amir was quoted in a report by Cricwick where he revealed that he might return to the national team in the near future.

“There was nothing selfish about my decision to retire,” he said. “At the moment there is no chance of me making a comeback, but if things get better then, who knows, maybe you will see me playing for Pakistan once again in the future.

“What matters most to me is respect and I felt that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved and that’s why I took the decision to retire. The people in charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to.”

The 29-year-old has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is where he has managed to collectively claim 259 wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Amir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.