Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir reveals that his decision to retire from international cricket was not ‘selfish’.

The Karachi Kings’ pacer announced his decision in December last year to not represent the national team due to differences with the current management of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Amir was quoted in a report by Cricwick where he revealed that he might return to the national team in the near future.

“There was nothing selfish about my decision to retire,” he said. “At the moment there is no chance of me making a comeback, but if things get better then, who knows, maybe you will see me playing for Pakistan once again in the future.

“What matters most to me is respect and I felt that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved and that’s why I took the decision to retire. The people in charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to.”

The 29-year-old has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is where he has managed to collectively claim 259 wickets.