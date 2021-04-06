Misbah optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in third South Africa ODI

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq remains confident of the team’s chances in the final ODI of the three-match series against South Africa.

Both teams will lock horns at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday with the series tied at 1-1.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, Misbah said the morale of the team is high ahead of the final ODI.

“I think the team morale is very high,” he said. “I have said this before as well that this is a young team and every win is crucial. The good thing is that these youngsters are believing in every situation that they can win the match for the team.

“If you look at the venues where the matches are being played, these are purely South African conditions with a lot of bounce and seam movement. So it is very heartening to see the way this young team has performed in the first two matches.”