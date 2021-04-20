Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that the series against Zimbabwe will be a good opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent.

The Men-in-Green will face the team from Africa in a three-match T20I series which is set to start from April 21 in Harare.

Misbah, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Tuesday, said that this series is an opportunity for players who are searching to reclaim form.

“Expectations are always high when you play against a lower-ranked team,” he said. “It is a good opportunity for youngsters and players who are searching for form.”

The 46-year-old further went on to praise the young side for their recent success in South Africa, where they emerged victorious in both the ODI and T20I series.

“Winning an away series is a confidence booster for the team,” said Misbah. “It was good series in many aspects. We have a young team and a young captain. Our confidence is high, hopefully, we will carry the momentum forward.”