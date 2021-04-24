Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs clash in League Cup final

Treble-chasing Manchester City face a Tottenham side desperate to end their trophy drought in the League Cup final as two members of the failed European Super League clash at Wembley on Sunday.

Just seven days after the bombshell revelation that City and Tottenham were among 12 clubs plotting the breakaway Super League, they will contest the first major silverware of the English season.

Given both clubs would gladly have turned their backs on the League Cup forever, it would be no surprise if there are protesters and dissenting voices among the 8,000 fans allowed into Wembley this weekend.

But for City manager Pep Guardiola and Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason the goal in the build-up to the final has been keeping their players focused on the pitch rather than letting the Super League furore distract them.

After beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday, City need eight points from their last five league games to win the English title for a third time in four seasons.

Florentino Perez insists proposed Super League is far from dead

On Wednesday, they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

“We deserve to be there. The final every team wants to win and we will travel to London to do a good game and win the title,” Guardiola said.

“The Aston Villa game showed we were ready and we’ll be ready on Sunday.”

Wounded Spurs

There was good news for Guardiola on Friday when Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, injured in last weekend’s quadruple-ending FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea, and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, sidelined by a muscle problem, were both declared fit after returning to training.

Tottenham arrive at Wembley wounded by a week that saw Jose Mourinho sacked on Monday, just days after Harry Kane suffered the latest in a long line of ankle injures.

Kane missed Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Southampton in the first match of the post-Mourinho era on Wednesday and is not certain to return after failing to train on Friday.

Champions League semifinals likely to go ahead, says UEFA president

Mourinho’s dismissal was triggered by his failure to mount a top-four challenge, while his strained relations with several senior players including Gareth Bale proved debilitating.

“Maybe just to be on the front foot a bit more,” Bale said pointedly when asked what might change after Mourinho’s exit.

“We want to attack. We’re a big team with big players.”

At just 29, Mason’s unexpected promotion from his role in Tottenham’s youth academy makes him the youngest manager in Premier League history.

The former Tottenham midfielder only went into coaching after his playing career was prematurely ended when he suffered a fractured skull playing for Hull in 2017.

Now Mason has a chance to lead the club he supported as a boy to their first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

At a time when a cabal of greedy owners risked alienating their core audience with the cold-hearted Super League plan, the sight of Mason with his hands on the League Cup trophy would reinforce football’s redemptive powers.