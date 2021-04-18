Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Lionel Messi hails Barcelona’s ‘special’ Copa del Rey triumph

Catalan giants registered 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in final

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lionel Messi hails Barcelona’s ‘special’ Copa del Rey triumph

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks.

The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best.

It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colours but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell.

“It’s very special to be captain of this team where I have spent my whole life and very special to be able to lift this cup,” Messi said.

His first goal, and Barca’s third, started with the Argentinian in his own half before a charging run down the right and a surge forward into the penalty area gave him the chance for a simple finish.

Koeman vows to fight till ‘last game’ for La Liga title

With the club’s new president Joan Laporta in the crowd, Ronald Koeman’s first title as Barcelona coach should also significantly boost his chances of remaining in charge beyond the summer.

“To win a title is important for me,” Koeman admitted afterwards.

Yet Laporta was noticeably evasive when asked about Koeman’s future. “He is doing well,” he said.

Koeman took over a team at rock bottom, humiliated by an historic loss to Bayern Munich and wounded by the attempts of Messi to leave the club for free.

But this 31st Copa del Rey success for the club is a testament to progress made and Koeman will hope it not only helps convince Messi to stay but gives Barca momentum now in a neck-and-neck title race in La Liga.

“Despite the changes at the club and the young players, at Barca you have to always fight for trophies,” Koeman said. “We have the first one and now we are going to fight to the last game in La Liga.”

Veteran centre-back Gerard Pique said afterwards that it felt like the club had been “reset”.

“Sometimes you fall down and you have to get up,” Pique said. “It has been a difficult year but the team has turned it around.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Athletic Bilbao barcelona Copa del Rey Football Lionel Messi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Third T20I: Babar Azam’s masterclass flattens South Africa
Third T20I: Babar Azam’s masterclass flattens South Africa
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman
ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman
PCB rejects Umar Akmal’s plea to pay fine in installments
PCB rejects Umar Akmal’s plea to pay fine in installments
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.