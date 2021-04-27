Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and West Indies’s explosive all-rounder Andre Russell are set to feature in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The trio has been signed by Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators respectively.

Their names were submitted as replacement picks in an online session held with the franchise representatives on Tuesday evening, said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release.

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja was drafted by Islamabad United and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad was signed by Quetta Gladiators in the first round of the replacement picks.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely in early March after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

However, it is now set to resume from June 1st where all the matches will be played in Karachi.

In the Diamond category, defending champions Kings drafted Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera and Afghanistan’s batsman Najeebullah Zadran.

South Africa’s top-order batsman Janneman Malan was nominated by United. Zalmi opted for West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen while Qalandars opted for Australia’s pacer James Faulkner.

The drafting process was organised to fill the void left with the absence of England and Ireland players who will not be able to take part in the remaining matches of Pakistan’s premier 20-over tournament as they will be playing their domestic competition — Vitaly T20 Blast.

HBL PSL 6 foreign replacements:

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja replaces Alex Hales, Janneman Malan replaces Lewis Gregory.

Karachi Kings: Martin Guptill replaces Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera replaces Mohammad Nabi, Najeebullah Zadran replaces Dan Christian, Litton Das replaces Joe Clarke.

Lahore Qalandars: Shakib-al-Hasan replaces Rashid Khan, James Faulkner replaces David Wiese, Joe Burns replaces Samit Patel, Callum Fergusson replaces Tom Abell, Seekuge Prasana replaces Joe Denly.

Multan Sultans: Mahmudullah Riyad replaces Chris Lynn, Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaces James Vince, George Linde replaces Adam Lyth, Obed McCoy replaces Carlos Brathwaite.

Peshawar Zalmi: Fabian Allen replaces Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rovman Powell replaces Liam Livingstone, Fidel Edwards replaces Saqib Mahmood.

Quetta Gladiators: Andre Russell replaces Tom Banton.