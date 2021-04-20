Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Kick Super League clubs out of Champions League: Jesper Moller

The decision is expected in Friday’s UEFA executive committee meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Super League clubs Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City should be kicked out of this season’s Champions League, UEFA executive committee member and head of the Danish Football Association Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR on Monday.

Moller said the decision would be made at an extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee on Friday.

“The clubs are going out, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to see how to finish the Champions League,” Moller said.

Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League on Monday.

Six Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Moller said he expected the 12 clubs to be excluded from UEFA’s tournaments going forward, and said the new Super League concept was both greedy and selfish.

Disputed European Super League announced despite UEFA threat

“I don’t think they can ever be as popular with our fans and those who love football,” he told DR.

UEFA has also threatened that players from the participating clubs “could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams”.

