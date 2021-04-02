Juventus look to reboot Serie A title defence

Coronavirus-hit Juventus are looking to reboot their title defence against struggling city rivals Torino on Saturday.

Hopes of a 10th consecutive league title were rocked when Juventus fell 1-0 at home to lowly Benevento before the international break.

Juventus are third, 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, with both teams having 11 games left to play this season.

Ronaldo returns from international duty where his fury at a winner ruled out against Serbia was followed by joy at scoring against Luxembourg.

The Portuguese striker will play his sixth Turin derby, which could be his last, amid speculation of an exit from Turin at the end of the season.

Bonucci tests positive for Covid after Italy return

The 36-year-old, Serie A’s top scorer this season, has scored three goals in his previous five derbies, but just once at Torino in his first season back in 2018.

Just six points separate Juventus in third from seventh-placed Lazio in the race for elite European football.

The pressure is on coach Andrea Pirlo with defensive duo Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral both testing positive for Covid-19 after international duty.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will not be available due to his one-match blasphemy ban.

Forward Paulo Dybala has recovered after nearly three months out with a knee injury, but there are suggestions he could be suspended as punishment for attending a lockdown gathering with Arthur Melo at the home of American teammate Weston McKennie.

Torino, one point above the relegation zone, have won just one of their last 29 Serie A matches against Juventus, and that was six years ago.

“Against Torino it will certainly be a battle, because both of us need points,” warned Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

“The defeat to Benevento was very difficult to digest,” the Colombian told Sky Sport. “During the break we worked hard and put fuel in our legs to finish the season in the best possible way.”