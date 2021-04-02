Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Juventus look to reboot Serie A title defence

Defending Champions are 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Juventus look to reboot Serie A title defence

Photo:AFP

Coronavirus-hit Juventus are looking to reboot their title defence against struggling city rivals Torino on Saturday.

Hopes of a 10th consecutive league title were rocked when Juventus fell 1-0 at home to lowly Benevento before the international break.

Juventus are third, 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, with both teams having 11 games left to play this season.

Ronaldo returns from international duty where his fury at a winner ruled out against Serbia was followed by joy at scoring against Luxembourg.

The Portuguese striker will play his sixth Turin derby, which could be his last, amid speculation of an exit from Turin at the end of the season.

Bonucci tests positive for Covid after Italy return

The 36-year-old, Serie A’s top scorer this season, has scored three goals in his previous five derbies, but just once at Torino in his first season back in 2018.

Just six points separate Juventus in third from seventh-placed Lazio in the race for elite European football.

The pressure is on coach Andrea Pirlo with defensive duo Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral both testing positive for Covid-19 after international duty.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will not be available due to his one-match blasphemy ban.

Forward Paulo Dybala has recovered after nearly three months out with a knee injury, but there are suggestions he could be suspended as punishment for attending a lockdown gathering with Arthur Melo at the home of American teammate Weston McKennie.

Torino, one point above the relegation zone, have won just one of their last 29 Serie A matches against Juventus, and that was six years ago.

“Against Torino it will certainly be a battle, because both of us need points,” warned Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

“The defeat to Benevento was very difficult to digest,” the Colombian told Sky Sport. “During the break we worked hard and put fuel in our legs to finish the season in the best possible way.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
football, Juventus, Inter Milan, Turin derby, Serie A, Ronaldo,Torino
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Pakistan team suffer injury blow ahead of South Africa ODIs
Pakistan team suffer injury blow ahead of South Africa ODIs
Misbah denies rift rumours with chief selector over Sharjeel’s inclusion
Misbah denies rift rumours with chief selector over Sharjeel’s inclusion
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals objectives for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals objectives for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
First ODI: Pakistan lose Fakhar early in chase of 274
First ODI: Pakistan lose Fakhar early in chase of 274
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.