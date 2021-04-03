Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

In-form Iheanacho signs new Leicester City deal

The striker has already scored 12 goals this season

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
In-form Iheanacho signs new Leicester City deal

Photo: AFP

In-form Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new contract with Leicester that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2024.

Iheanacho has scored nine times in his last nine appearances in all competitions as Leicester cemented their grip on third place in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Leicester from Manchester City in 2017, scored five goals in three Premier League matches in March, earning him the top-flight Player of the Month prize.

“I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract,” Iheanacho told Leicester’s website.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.

“It’s been really great being here. It’s like a family. I’m happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years.”

Iheanacho’s tally this season of 12 has taken him to 32 goals for Leicester in 117 games in all competitions.

“I think you see a young player playing at the top of his game,” Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said.

“I can only speak for the two years I’ve been here but his work, his ambition to become a better player was always there.

“He’s a wonderful character within the squad, constantly smiling, and whatever role he’s been asked to play he’s played it very well.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Iheanacho, Premier League, Leicester City, Football, new contract
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
Wasim opens up about Amir’s retirement from international cricket
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
PFF headquarters attack: FIFA ban looms large over Pakistan football
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Exclusive: How the hostile takeover of PFF headquarters unfolded
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic Centurion, Wanderers pitches to favour Pakistan
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
FIFA gives 24-hour ultimatum to end PFF’s hostile takeover
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
Despite Curran’s heroics, India cement ODI series win
Despite Curran’s heroics, India cement ODI series win
Faheem eager to continue ‘good form’ in South Africa ODIs
Faheem eager to continue ‘good form’ in South Africa ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.